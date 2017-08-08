Brice Gross is accused of trying to strangle a woman in a cemetery in Georgetown.
Brice Gross is accused of trying to strangle a woman in a cemetery in Georgetown. Scott County jail
Brice Gross is accused of trying to strangle a woman in a cemetery in Georgetown. Scott County jail

Crime

Woman visits cemetery and ends up in a fight for her life

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

agosto 08, 2017 8:27 AM

A Georgetown man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly choked a woman as she was visiting a cemetery, WKYT reports.

Brice Gross, 19, is also charged with kidnapping, the station reported.

It happened Saturday as the woman was visiting Georgetown Cemetery. Georgetown police say Gross attacked the woman and began to strangle her, but she was able to fight him off and ran away.

In an arrest citation, Gross said he was going to strangle the woman until she was unconscious, then put her body in her vehicle. He was then going to put a rock on the car’s gas pedal and send it into a body of water, WKYT reported.

Speaking to WKYT from jail, Gross blamed the attack on one of his multiple personalities. He said he blacked out when the personality took over.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime of the week

Crime of the week 0:19

Crime of the week
A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 0:54

A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings
Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide 3:15

Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide

View More Video