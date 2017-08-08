Woman visits cemetery and ends up in a fight for her life

A Georgetown man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly choked a woman as she was visiting a cemetery, WKYT reports.
Brice Gross, 19, is also charged with kidnapping, the station reported.
It happened Saturday as the woman was visiting Georgetown Cemetery. Georgetown police say Gross attacked the woman and began to strangle her, but she was able to fight him off and ran away.
In an arrest citation, Gross said he was going to strangle the woman until she was unconscious, then put her body in her vehicle. He was then going to put a rock on the car’s gas pedal and send it into a body of water, WKYT reported.
Speaking to WKYT from jail, Gross blamed the attack on one of his multiple personalities. He said he blacked out when the personality took over.
