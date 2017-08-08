Robert Lowe is accused of firing a handgun in a hospital bathroom Monday night in Monticello.
Crime

Man accused of firing gun inside Wayne County Hospital bathroom

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

agosto 08, 2017 8:46 AM

A man fired a gun inside a bathroom Monday night at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, WKYT reported.

Robert Lowe, 41, of Dayton in northern Kentucky, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, plus public intoxication and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Wayne County jail records.

A man with a gun walked into the hospital and had locked himself in the bathroom when police arrived, WKYT reported.

Moments later, a gunshot was heard. The man opened the bathroom door, and officers ordered him to get down on the floor, WKYT reported.

Police found a .38-caliber revolver and a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun in the bathroom trash can. They also found a spent shell casing and a bullet hole in the bathroom door, WKYT reported.

Lowe was being held in the Wayne County jail in Monticello.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

