Name: Brandon Casey; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 33; Height: 5'8; Weight: 155
Crime

Lexington’s Most Wanted: August 8, 2017

Herald-Leader staff

August 09, 2017 8:50 AM

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

This week’s featured fugitive is Brandon Casey, wanted for a charge of burglary, 1st degree.

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU TAKE ACTION ON YOUR OWN.

