Lancaster man charged in rape, sexual abuse of teenage girl

A Lancaster man is charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, according to Madison County court records.
Nicholas Edward Smith, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, sexual abuse, custodial interference and prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sexual offenses.
A complaint warrant filed by Berea police says Smith used a cell phone to contact the girl and to schedule a time to meet. They met after 1 a.m. July 26, at which point Smith allegedly forced himself on her.
When the girl’s mother called the cell at 4 a.m., Smith took the phone from the girl and told the mother they were still at work.
Kentucky State Police served the warrant and arrested Smith in Richmond. Smith remained in the Madison County jail Wednesday afternoon.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments