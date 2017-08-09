Nicholas Edward Smith.
Nicholas Edward Smith. Madison County jail
Nicholas Edward Smith. Madison County jail

Crime

Lancaster man charged in rape, sexual abuse of teenage girl

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 09, 2017 1:51 PM

A Lancaster man is charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, according to Madison County court records.

Nicholas Edward Smith, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, sexual abuse, custodial interference and prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sexual offenses.

A complaint warrant filed by Berea police says Smith used a cell phone to contact the girl and to schedule a time to meet. They met after 1 a.m. July 26, at which point Smith allegedly forced himself on her.

When the girl’s mother called the cell at 4 a.m., Smith took the phone from the girl and told the mother they were still at work.

Kentucky State Police served the warrant and arrested Smith in Richmond. Smith remained in the Madison County jail Wednesday afternoon.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime of the week

Crime of the week 0:19

Crime of the week
A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 0:54

A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings
Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide 3:15

Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide

View More Video