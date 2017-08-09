Suspect in Lexington gas station shooting arrested in Detroit

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Lexington gas station in July has been arrested in Detroit, according to Lexington police.
Tyler Mack, 23, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, according to police. He faces multiple charges out of Lexington, including three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
On the afternoon of July 26, two vehicles and a pole were damaged when a man reportedly pulled up behind another man and his son at the Thorntons gas station on Redding Road and began shooting, according to police. There were no injuries.
Police later said Mack was the shooter and that he’d left the scene in a white car driven by Aleah Davis, 23. Davis is charged with two counts of complicity to commit wanton endangerment and three counts of complicity to commit criminal mischief, according to court records.
Davis’ arrest citation states Mack fired about 10 rounds at the Thorntons, causing more than $1,000 in damage.
