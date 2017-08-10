Two wanted in Walmart pepper-spraying are arrested in Oklahoma

Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old woman at Mount Sterling Walmart were arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma.
George Michael Jude, 35, and Sandra Yeahquo, 36, were lodged in the Tulsa County jail. They were wanted on first-degree robbery charges filed by Mount Sterling police.
On Sunday, Jude reportedly shoplifted several items from the store and pepper-sprayed an employee when she tried to stop him, police said. Yeahquo was accused of providing the pepper spray.
The two suspects left the Walmart in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma plates, police said.
In Oklahoma, Jude was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Yeahquo was charged with larceny and being a fugitive from justice.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305
