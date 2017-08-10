Former master commissioner’s employee indicted in theft of $126,000

A former employee of the Pike County master commissioner’s office has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $126,000, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday in a release.
Linda Chaney, 46, of Georgetown, also known as Linda Anderson, was indicted on theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and second-degree forgery, the release said.
An investigation by the attorney general’s Department of Criminal Investigations alleges that between Dec. 1, 2014, and March 21, 2016, Chaney wrote checks to herself totaling more than $126,500.
Chaney allegedly altered bank and office records to conceal the thefts, the release said.
The master commissioner in a county assists the circuit court in the discharge of its duties and the enforcement of its judgments. For example, the master commissioner conducts sales of property to satisfy liens, mortgages or claims of ownership.
The audit division of the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts assisted in the investigation. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Bartley is prosecuting the case.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
