Witness’s intervention spares victim, shirtless and bound, and leads to third arrest

A third person has been arrested in a Lexington robbery and kidnapping that was thwarted by a witness’s 911 call.
According to the court records, the victim entered his friend’s apartment on Cambridge Drive on July 21 and was immediately assaulted by three subjects. He was struck in the head and body and was forced to take off his clothes.
The victim, a 30-year-old male, was then gagged and blindfolded while also being restrained with electrical cord, according to the documents. After being escorted out of the building, the victim broke free before being tackled by one of the assailants.
The witness observed the outdoor assault and called 911, telling police the victim had his hands tied behind his back by two subjects who were attempting to get the victim in a vehicle.
When the witness attempted to intervene, the attackers fled.
“(The victim’s) story was that they had bound him and taken him somewhere else,” Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. “He ran away from them, and they caught him somewhere else.”
Anthony Preston, 25, was arrested Thursday on charges of robbery, kidnapping and assault, according to police. Two other suspects were arrested last month.
David Howard, 33, was charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault. Stephanie Nicholson, 38, was charged with kidnapping. Howard also had been charged with fraud and abuse in another state, according to Lexington jail officials.
Daugherty said it’s clear that the victim was targeted. .
“This is not a random incident. All three of them knew the victim,” he said.
