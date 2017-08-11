Cincinnati Zoo violence leads to charges against 2 Central Kentucky men

Two Central Kentucky men were arrested in connection to a stabbing last month at the Cincinnati Zoo.
WLWT-5 reported that Malik Abdul-Rauf, 40, of Nicholsville and Mark Lanham, 22, of Georgetown each turned themselves in to police.
Lanham, who turned himself in earlier in the week, said it was Abdul-Rauf who assaulted the 22-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. He was released from jail on Wednesday
Abdul-Rauf turned himself in on Wednesday and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. He is accused of attacking the Dayton man with a box cutter, stabbing him in the neck.
Both were charged with felony assault.
According to the WLWT report, there was an altercation before the stabbing but the men were strangers.
