Man shot in head on Hawkins Avenue hits two vehicles while driving to seek help

A man was shot in the head on Hawkins Avenue in Lexington early Saturday afternoon.
His injury was not thought to be life-threatening, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle.
The man was in the driver’s seat of a silver SUV when he was shot. He drove away and stopped at St. James Place Apartments at 169 Deweese St. to seek help, hitting two vehicles along the way, Tuttle said.
Tuttle said police had been told that two to four juveniles were involved in the shooting.
Police received multiple calls related to the incident, including calls about shots fired, a hit-and-run and a man covered in blood at the apartment building.
