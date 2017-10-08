Lexington police investigate three weekend shooting incidents

Lexington police are investigating a trio of shootings that occurred over the weekend.
One shooting incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. The shooting occurred on Cambridge Drive, said Lt. Jeremy Tuttle of Lexington Police. The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was shot in the lower part of his body. WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner, reported police believe the shooting wasn't random.
Another shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Loudon Avenue and Bryan Avenue. The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was shot in his lower body, Tuttle said. WKYT reported police in the area heard several gunshots before finding the victim on the sidewalk.
Lastly, a male arrived at St. Joseph East early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. The male was shot in his lower body and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Tuttle said.
It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related and additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.
