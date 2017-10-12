Child porn charges filed against Lexington man

A Lexington man has been charged with seeking sex with a minor and possessing and distributing child pornography, the state attorney general’s office said.
The Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Dallas Hatton, 33, at his home Wednesday following a two-week investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.
In a search of Hatton’s home, investigators discovered several digital storage devices containing child sex abuse images, the office said Thursday.
Hatton admitted he downloaded the images from the Internet and sent some of the images to other people electronically, according to investigators.
Hatton was arrested on one count of using electronic communication to procure a minor for sex, two counts of child porn possession and distribution of child porn. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children,” Beshear said.
