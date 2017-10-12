Dallas Hatton
Dallas Hatton Fayette County Detention Center
Dallas Hatton Fayette County Detention Center

Crime

Child porn charges filed against Lexington man

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 11:40 AM

A Lexington man has been charged with seeking sex with a minor and possessing and distributing child pornography, the state attorney general’s office said.

The Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Dallas Hatton, 33, at his home Wednesday following a two-week investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.

In a search of Hatton’s home, investigators discovered several digital storage devices containing child sex abuse images, the office said Thursday.

Hatton admitted he downloaded the images from the Internet and sent some of the images to other people electronically, according to investigators.

Hatton was arrested on one count of using electronic communication to procure a minor for sex, two counts of child porn possession and distribution of child porn. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children,” Beshear said.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video