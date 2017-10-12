Crime

Man who shared explicit images of underage girl sentenced to 23 years in federal prison

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 4:04 PM

A Frankfort man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Matthew Craig Fosson, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year to taking sexually explicit pictures of an underage girl who was in his care, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also admitted to sending the images to a man in Pennsylvania in exchange for images of another minor.

Fossum must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After his term has been served, he will be under federal probation office’s supervision for life.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video