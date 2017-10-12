Man who shared explicit images of underage girl sentenced to 23 years in federal prison

A Frankfort man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Matthew Craig Fosson, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year to taking sexually explicit pictures of an underage girl who was in his care, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also admitted to sending the images to a man in Pennsylvania in exchange for images of another minor.
Fossum must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After his term has been served, he will be under federal probation office’s supervision for life.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
