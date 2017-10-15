Crime

Adult joins fight, stabs juvenile girl, police say

By Trey Crumbie

October 15, 2017 2:37 PM

A girl was injured Sunday after she was stabbed by an adult, police said.

Police were called to a disorder on Bainbridge Drive, off Palumbo Drive, before noon, said Lt. David Biroschik. Police found a juvenile with minor cuts from the knife. The girl was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Biroschik said an adult was charged with first-degree assault in connection to the stabbing.

“I guess there was a large fight there with a bunch of juveniles when this adult came into the scene and cut the victim,” he said.

The adult’s name was not immediately available. Biroschik said the adult was not related to the victim.

