Blood found on ceiling, walls, door; wife says her husband fell

A murder suspect struck her husband in the head and left him on the floor for three days with newspapers to soak up the blood, according to court testimony reported by WKYT.
Carol Hignite, 68, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with murder and abuse of her husband, 76-year-old Leon Hignite.
Lexington Police Department detective Robert Wilson said in court Monday that Hignite told investigators she heard her husband fall on that date and that she laid down newspapers to catch blood from his head and possibly urine and feces, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The Fayette County coroner’s office said last month that Leon Hignite died from blunt-force injuries.
Blood was found on the ceiling, walls and door, according to the WKYT report. Police alleged that Carol Hignite waited three days before calling for help.
Wilson said Monday that Carol Hignite told investigators she did not feed or give her husband water for three days because she tried to provide him with ice but he did not want it, WKYT reported.
Police said Hignite told concerned neighbors that her husband had back surgery and could not see visitors, according to WKYT, but investigators said there was no back surgery.
Judge Joseph Bouvier said there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for review of the charges, WKYT reported.
