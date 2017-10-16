Mom drives 13-year-old boy to Lexington hospital with gunshot wound

A 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was driven to St. Joseph Hospital by his mother Monday evening, according to Lexington police.
The boy is thought to have been in a Valley Park parking lot on Cambridge Drive when he was shot in the upper thigh, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. He walked home and told his mother what happened.
After arriving at St. Joseph around 5 p.m., the boy was transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Newman said. He was alert and is expected to be okay.
The boy would not tell investigators anything about the person who shot him or what led up to the shooting, Newman said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments