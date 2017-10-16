Valenti N. Ware, 35, is wanted by Lexington police in connection with the death of 37-year-old Meghan Lea Acord.
Valenti N. Ware, 35, is wanted by Lexington police in connection with the death of 37-year-old Meghan Lea Acord. Provided by the Lexington Police Department

Crime

Police searching for Lexington man in connection with woman found dead near railroad tracks

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2017 9:33 PM

Lexington police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on Oct. 1 near railroad tracks in the East Loudon Avenue area.

Valenti N. Ware, 35, is wanted on a charge of murder, according to police. He’s accused of killing 37-year-old Meghan Lea Acord.

Acord died of “trauma from an assault,” according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe Acord and Ware knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Ware’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

