Man shot while walking on Lexington sidewalk

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 17, 2017 7:30 AM

Lexington police are sorting through evidence after a man was shot overnight on Cross Keys Road near Alexandria Road.

The victim told police he was walking down the street about 2 a.m. Tuesday when two armed men fired in his direction, according to police. The man was shot in the side and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Cross Keys is between Versailles and Lane Allen roads, not far from a Kroger.

Police were still investigating the scene early Tuesday; the suspects haven’t been arrested. There could be more to the story, police said.

“Some of the evidence leads us to believe the victim didn’t tell us everything,” Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daughtery said.

There is no evidence that leads police believe that the shooting was related to Monday evening’s shooting on Cambridge Drive of a 13-year-old boy.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

