Three men wounded in two separate Lexington shootings

More Videos 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Pause 2:18 Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 1:46 Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 0:31 What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:50 Take Back Cheapside activists react 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 0:36 Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 0:58 Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:59 Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital Police said a man was injured in a shooting at Chestnut and Fourth streets at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. After being shot outside, he ran to a home for help. No suspects were in custody. Police said a man was injured in a shooting at Chestnut and Fourth streets at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. After being shot outside, he ran to a home for help. No suspects were in custody. kward1@herald-leader.com

Police said a man was injured in a shooting at Chestnut and Fourth streets at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. After being shot outside, he ran to a home for help. No suspects were in custody. kward1@herald-leader.com