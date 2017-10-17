Three men wounded in two separate Lexington shootings

Three men were shot in two separate incidents in Lexington Tuesday evening, and one victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police found two men suffering gunshot wounds inside a white passenger car that went off the road and into a ditch on Old Todds Road just before 9 p.m.
Lexington police Lt. Brian Peterson said one of the men had been shot in his upper body, a serious and “potentially life-threatening” injury. The other man had been shot in the lower part of his body. Peterson said his wound was not thought to be life-threatening.
He said police were investigating to determine where the shooting occurred. Just before police were called about the crashed car, Peterson said, an off-duty police officer in the area around Stoney Brooke Apartments nearby reported hearing gunshots.
Peterson said officers had found shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and witnesses reported that occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other.
Old Todds Road and North Mount Tabor were both shut down in the area of the shootings.
In the incident, Lexington police were called to Fourth and Chestnut streets at about 5 p.m. after a man was shot on the sidewalk.
Lt. Jackie Newman said the victim ran around the corner and sought help at a home on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.
Newman said the man was shot in the head but was talking before being taken to a hospital.
No suspects were in custody in the immediate aftermath of both shootings.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
