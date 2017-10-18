Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for death of 7-week-old

A Boone County man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of abuse in the death of a 7-week old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Kentucky attorney general’s office.
Cody Jene Phelps, 25, of Walton pleaded guilty in September, according to the attorney general’s office. He was handed a sentence of 10 years for the charge of manslaughter and five years each for the abuse charges.
First responders found 7-week-old Aiden Wainscott, the child of Phelps’ girlfriend, unresponsive in his crib in 2015, according to the attorney general’s office. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Phelps will not be eligible for probation or shock probation during his sentence, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments