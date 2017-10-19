15-year sentence possible for shooting a 15-year-old Jessamine student twice in the head

A Nicholasville teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the shooting death of an East Jessamine High School student.
Tyler Jeffers, 18, initially entered a not guilty plea on March 27 in the slaying of 15-year-old Leo Travers, of Nicholasville. He was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, evidence tampering, receiving a stolen firearm and criminal attempt to sell a controlled substance to a minor.
Instead of murder, Jeffers pleaded guilty Thursday to the reduced charge of manslaughter, according to court records and media reports. He also pleaded guilty to the remainder of the charges.
The prosecution recommended a 15-year sentence for Jeffers, according to WKYT. Sentencing for Jeffers is scheduled for Nov. 9.
The Jan. 12 shooting happened after a planned marijuana transaction turned violent, according to Nicholasville police. According to the indictment, Jeffers had a plan “intended to culminate in the selling of a quantity of marijuana to a minor while he was armed with a handgun.”
Jeffers initially told police he did not know Leo, but in a later interview, he acknowledged to police he had met him and shot him when Leo grabbed at Jeffers’ pockets, police said.
Leo was shot twice in the head, police said in the preliminary hearing in January.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments