Tyler D. Jeffers, 18, left, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Jan. 12 shooting of Leo Travers, 15, on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville. While trying to get away from the gunfire, a woman drove over a fire hydrant, shown in the photo.
Tyler D. Jeffers, 18, left, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Jan. 12 shooting of Leo Travers, 15, on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville. While trying to get away from the gunfire, a woman drove over a fire hydrant, shown in the photo. cbertram@herald-leader.com Charles Bertram
Tyler D. Jeffers, 18, left, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Jan. 12 shooting of Leo Travers, 15, on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville. While trying to get away from the gunfire, a woman drove over a fire hydrant, shown in the photo. cbertram@herald-leader.com Charles Bertram

Crime

15-year sentence possible for shooting a 15-year-old Jessamine student twice in the head

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 12:12 PM

A Nicholasville teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the shooting death of an East Jessamine High School student.

Tyler Jeffers, 18, initially entered a not guilty plea on March 27 in the slaying of 15-year-old Leo Travers, of Nicholasville. He was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, evidence tampering, receiving a stolen firearm and criminal attempt to sell a controlled substance to a minor.

Instead of murder, Jeffers pleaded guilty Thursday to the reduced charge of manslaughter, according to court records and media reports. He also pleaded guilty to the remainder of the charges.

The prosecution recommended a 15-year sentence for Jeffers, according to WKYT. Sentencing for Jeffers is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The Jan. 12 shooting happened after a planned marijuana transaction turned violent, according to Nicholasville police. According to the indictment, Jeffers had a plan “intended to culminate in the selling of a quantity of marijuana to a minor while he was armed with a handgun.”

Jeffers initially told police he did not know Leo, but in a later interview, he acknowledged to police he had met him and shot him when Leo grabbed at Jeffers’ pockets, police said.

Leo was shot twice in the head, police said in the preliminary hearing in January.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video