Man dies after being stabbed in Lexington early Saturday

Lexington police are investigating a homicide in which a man died after being stabbed on Hollow Creek Road early Saturday.
Kevin Gary Joseph Huff, 27, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 1:43 a.m., according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office said the cause of death is “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Police said they found the victim in the front yard of a residence after they were called to a disorder near the 500 block of Hollow Creek at about 1:10 a.m.
Lexington police said they have no information about suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
