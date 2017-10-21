Lexington police investigated a shooting at Douglass Park on Saturday.
Crime

Shooting at Lexington park sends one to hospital

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

October 21, 2017 6:58 PM

Lexington police were investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday evening.

Police were called to the back of the park at about 5:30 p.m. after a report of a disorder between two groups of people that led to one person being shot.

Lexington police Lt. Matt Brotherton said the victim’s condition was not thought to be life-threatening. He declined to say whether the male who was shot was an adult or juvenile. He also said police were not releasing any information about possible suspects.

“We’re looking to determine what took place,” he said.

A person who had called police about the shooting reportedly told the dispatcher that some juveniles had been in a disorder.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

