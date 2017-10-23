Repeat high-dollar shoplifter strikes local Lowe’s

Police are asking for your help to find a shoplifter. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week involves a shoplifter who struck the Lowe’s store on Grey Lag Way in Hamburg.
An unidentified woman loaded DeWalt tool sets valued in excess of $500 in a shopping cart on July 6 and exited the store.
Loss prevention workers attempted to stop the suspect but she refused to comply. The suspect fled in a white or silver Jeep Liberty or similar vehicle.
The suspect was identified by loss prevention as a repeat offender from previous shoplifting incidents.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Lamarius Taquan Gates, 23, (see photo below). He is wanted on assault and auto theft charges.
If you have information about Gates, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
