3 family members took employer’s money. Now they get prison and a $1.9 million bill.

Three family members and former employees convicted in June of stealing from a Nicholasville company were sentenced Monday to up to eight years in federal prison. A judge ordered the three to pay a total of $1.9 million in restitution, according to court records.

Joyce Minton, former office manager for Clark Machine Tool & Die, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood to 97 months, or eight years and a month.

The evidence at trial showed that she cashed Clark Machine checks written to “petty cash” and pocketed the money on a weekly basis, according to court documents.

Aaron Brooke Warren, Joyce Minton’s son and a former shop manager for the company, was sentenced to 46 months, or nearly four years. He was convicted on multiple counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.

James “Jimmy” Minton, Joyce Minton’s husband, who did various building jobs for the company, was sentenced to 18 months. He was convicted on seven counts of mail fraud.

The three aided and abetted one another in a scheme to defraud the company, according to court records.

In calculating restitution and loss, Hood imposed a formula in which one dollar of loss was allocated to more than one defendant if more than one was involved in the crime.

In a preliminary money judgment filed last week, Hood wrote that the total restitution for Joyce Minton is $1,539,344.

Warren was ordered to pay $387,611 in restitution, and James Minton was ordered to pay $45,871.

The three remain free but are scheduled to report to prison on Dec. 27.