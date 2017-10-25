Sheriff deputy nearly run over by suspect police are trying to find

More Videos 0:31 Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck Pause 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes. An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes. Francis Recycling in Lawrenceburg

