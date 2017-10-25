More Videos

    An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes.

Crime

Sheriff deputy nearly run over by suspect police are trying to find

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 1:30 PM

An Anderson County sheriff’s deputy was injured when he was nearly run over by a truck driven by a Versailles man who is now wanted on assault and other charges, police said.

The Anderson County Sheriff Department received a tip that a man was attempting to scrap a stolen truck at Francis Recycling in Lawrenceburg on Oct. 18, Sheriff Joe Miliam said.

Deputy Brian Wooldridge found the suspect in the stolen truck at the recycling center, according to Miliam, and when Wooldridge approached the man, the driver began to pull away.

Surveillance video shows Wooldridge reaching inside the truck and trying to latch on before the truck sped off, police said. Wooldridge fell to the ground.

The deputy suffered gravel cuts on his upper arm and fell hard on his shoulder, but he returned to work, Miliam said.

Zackery Jones, 33, is wanted on charges that include wanton endangerment; assault of a police officer; and fleeing police.

Jones shouldn’t be approached if he’s spotted, Miliam said. Instead, dial 9-1-1.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

