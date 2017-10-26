Two Detroit men wanted after shooting at Lexington middle school, police say

Two Detroit men were involved in a retaliation-driven plot that culminated in one of the suspects being shot after gunfire outside a Southern Middle School football game, Lexington police said.

Warrants have been issued for Randy T. Roberts, 32, and Antonio Loyd, Jr., 20, who are accused of kidnapping, according to police.

On Sept. 28, shots were fired in the middle school’s parking lot during the football game, and a short time later, Loyd arrived at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound, spokesperson Brenna Angel said Thursday.

Loyd and Roberts confronted another person, whose identity wasn’t released, in the parking lot as retaliation for a prior altercation, Angel said. Loyd and Roberts are accused of kidnapping mutual acquaintances at gunpoint and forcing them to set up the meeting and drive them to the school parking lot, according to police.

The school was placed on lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said last month. About 200 people were on campus for the football game, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said.

“The quick thinking and reaction of staff and leadership made sure that students were safe,” he said last month.

“Investigators do not believe the shooting was connected to any students, parents or staff of the school, nor to any activities taking place on campus,” police said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roberts or Loyd is asked to contact police.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.