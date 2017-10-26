A man drove them around as a favor. Then they stole his car, police say.

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a carjacking that occurred in Lexington overnight Tuesday.
Lexington police arrested Tamell Johnson, 23, and Destiny Ivey, 19, on Thursday, charging them with first-degree robbery.
A man told police that he “had spent the night driving” Johnson and Ivey, who were his acquaintances, “to different locations in exchange for gas money,” according to a news release.
But when it came time to pay up, police said the pair instead attacked him and took his vehicle on Versailles Road, leaving him with “multiple injuries to his face and body.”
Johnson and Ivey were being held in the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday night.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
