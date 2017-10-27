A man picking up his kids was shot, killed during a robbery. Now five are charged.

Five people have been charged in connection with the death of a Bowling Green man who was shot during a robbery at a small grocery earlier this year.
The crime has been tied to a string of at least 12 violent robberies at similar markets in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina between Jan. 13 and Sept. 2, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Daily News reported that Hispanic grocery stores were targeted by an organized group of about 11 people, though all of them did not participate in all of the crimes.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Bowling Green says Johnny Alexander Relles-Martinez and Jose Adan Mejia Varela were armed when they went into La Placita market on Morgantown Road in Bowling Green at 2:58 p.m. on March 17, locked the door behind them and demanded money from the store employees.
La Placita is a Hispanic market that offers check-cashing and wire transfer services, the U.S. attorney’s office says.
While the robbery was being committed, Jose Cruz, 31, went to the store to pick up his children from his ex-wife, who worked at the store, according to the Daily News. The children were locked inside, according to the U.S. attorney’s news release.
“When Varela unlocked the door to walk toward a waiting car, Cruz entered the store, realized that a second gunman, Martinez, was robbing the store and began fighting him. Varela returned to the store and attempted to pistol whip Mr. Cruz,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Martinez shot Cruz during the fight, according to the release. The U.S. attorney’s office says Cruz’s children saw the shooting, which was also confirmed via video, 911 audio and witnesses. Cruz died at a local hospital.
Martinez, who is being held in a detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas, made an initial court appearance on Tuesday, the release states.
Varela, along with another man charged in the case, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, is being held in Virginia and is scheduled to appear on federal charges in Bowling Green Nov. 29.
Melgar is accused of serving as the lookout during the robbery.
Two women, Lillian Duron and Estrellita Soto, who are also charged in the case made their initial court appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl in Bowling Green Wednesday. New details were revealed in a criminal complaint that was unsealed afterward.
An affidavit in support of the complaint says the women are shown on surveillance video inside the store and in the parking lot just before the robbery. Soto is accused of telling Melgar where the money in the store was kept and letting him know when all customers were gone, leaving two female clerks in the store. Duron made a wire transfer at the store about an hour before the robbery, according to the release.
“This outcome was due to plain old good police work, by Bowling Green’s finest, in concert with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a host of other police agencies in other states,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release. “We are all safer when local and federal law enforcement work together to tackle violent crimes like this dangerous string of multistate robberies.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
