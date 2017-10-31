Crime

Shooting near UK endangers 10 people

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 31, 2017 9:33 AM

A shooting inside an apartment near University of Kentucky endangered 10 people early Tuesday.

Two shots were fired about 2:30 a.m. at Royal Lexington, near South Limestone and Virginia Avenue, according to police.

Police said one bullet traveled into two adjoining apartments. The three apartments involved housed a total of 10 people. The other shot was fired into the ceiling but didn’t go into the above apartment, police said.

Police weren’t aware of any UK students in any of the apartments.

A witness to the shooting gave a description and nickname of the shooter, but he has not been found, according to police. He could face wanton endangerment charges and possibly attempted murder, police said.

