Crime

Woman shot while driving on Man o’ War, police say

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 01, 2017 7:04 AM

A woman was allegedly shot while driving home early Wednesday.

The victim told police she was driving on Man o’War near Buckhorn Drive when she felt something hit her, and she realized she had been shot when she arrived at her home on Dale Drive, near Trent Boulevard, police said.

She called police about 4:40 a.m. and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police

The bullet traveled through the window of the passenger side of her truck and grazed the side of her head, police said.

Police said there were two reports of shots behind fired in the area around the time she was shot.

There was no description of a suspect in the shooting.

She’s the second person in the last two weeks to be shot while driving in Lexington. Another woman crashed into a car dealership when she was shot on Woodhill Drive near East Circle Road on Oct. 20.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video