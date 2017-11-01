Woman shot while driving on Man o’ War, police say

A woman was allegedly shot while driving home early Wednesday.
The victim told police she was driving on Man o’War near Buckhorn Drive when she felt something hit her, and she realized she had been shot when she arrived at her home on Dale Drive, near Trent Boulevard, police said.
She called police about 4:40 a.m. and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police
The bullet traveled through the window of the passenger side of her truck and grazed the side of her head, police said.
Police said there were two reports of shots behind fired in the area around the time she was shot.
There was no description of a suspect in the shooting.
She’s the second person in the last two weeks to be shot while driving in Lexington. Another woman crashed into a car dealership when she was shot on Woodhill Drive near East Circle Road on Oct. 20.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
