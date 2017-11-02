Police search for Hartland burglar

Police are asking for your help to find a burglar. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week involves a burglar who struck a Hartland subdivision home.
After securing their home in the late evening of Oct. 9, the homeowners received notification in the early morning from their credit card company about fraudulent charges.
Upon searching the residence, they discovered an open garage door and a purse was missing.
A suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at the Tates Creek Kroger using the stolen credit card.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Manuel Antonio Acosta, 28, (see photo below). He is wanted on drug trafficking, evidence tampering and fleeing from police charges.
If you have information about Acosta, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
