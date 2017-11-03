Robert Markham Taylor, left, was convicted of murder last year in the killing of Alex Johnson in 2013. The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld Taylor’s conviction Thursday.
Robert Markham Taylor, left, was convicted of murder last year in the killing of Alex Johnson in 2013. The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld Taylor’s conviction Thursday. Lexington
Robert Markham Taylor, left, was convicted of murder last year in the killing of Alex Johnson in 2013. The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld Taylor’s conviction Thursday. Lexington

Crime

UK chef’s murderer fails to convince Supreme Court that he was wrongly convicted

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

November 03, 2017 9:26 AM

The Kentucky Supreme Court has affirmed last year’s conviction of Robert Markham Taylor on charges of murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the 2013 killing of University of Kentucky chef Alex Johnson.

Taylor had appealed the conviction by a Fayette Circuit Court jury, but the Supreme Court justices said they found no evidence of reversible error.

“Any errors that occurred at trial were harmless,” the court concluded in a written opinion issued Thursday. “The evidence against Taylor was ample.”

Johnson, 32, worked as a chef in the Hilary J. Boone Center at the University of Kentucky. He was beaten to death, and his body was stuffed into a barrel and dropped into the Kentucky River, where it was found in January 2014.

After Johnson was killed, Taylor took about $40,000 in cash from his apartment before stopping at a nearby location where Johnson kept his marijuana and removing two black garbage bags filled with about 26 pounds of marijuana, according to trial testimony.

Taylor challenged his kidnapping charge. He also asserted that several pieces of evidence were admitted contrary to the rules of evidence, that text messages and video admitted at trial hadn’t been properly authenticated, that a doctor wasn’t allowed to testify about the mental health evaluation of a witness, and that a particular juror was refused as an alternate.

The Supreme Court rejected each argument.

Taylor, 32, is serving a 49-year sentence at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County. He isn’t eligible for parole until January 2034.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video