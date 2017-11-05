Dead infant found in Lexington roadway

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after an infant was found dead in a roadway early Sunday morning.
Police were called to La Rochelle Drive and Bordeaux Drive, in the Calumet neighborhood in northwest Lexington, at 1 a.m., said Lt. David Biroschik of Lexington police. When police arrived, they found the dead infant. The robbery and homicide unit was called out to the scene, but a manner of death has not been released.
The identity of the infant has not been released.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
