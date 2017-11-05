Old Todds Road shut down after dead man found on side of road

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead Sunday morning on just off the side of Old Todds Road.
Police were called out at 7:45 a.m. to the intersection of Old Todds Road and Ashby Glen Place, said Lt. David Biroschik of Lexington police. Once on scene, a man was found the side of the roadway who appeared to be in his late 30s.
Biroschik said police were determining if the man was hit by a car or died by other means.
A portion of Old Todds Road was closed as police conducted the investigation. Biroschik said he anticipated the road to be closed for a few hours.
The identity of the man and additional details were not immediately available.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
