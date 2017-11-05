Crime

Old Todds Road shut down after dead man found on side of road

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 10:43 AM

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead Sunday morning on just off the side of Old Todds Road.

Police were called out at 7:45 a.m. to the intersection of Old Todds Road and Ashby Glen Place, said Lt. David Biroschik of Lexington police. Once on scene, a man was found the side of the roadway who appeared to be in his late 30s.

Biroschik said police were determining if the man was hit by a car or died by other means.

A portion of Old Todds Road was closed as police conducted the investigation. Biroschik said he anticipated the road to be closed for a few hours.

The identity of the man and additional details were not immediately available.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video