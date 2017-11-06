She put down her purse to try on shoes. Suspect lifted her wallet, went shopping.

Police are asking for your help to find a thief. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week involves a thief who stole a woman’s wallet at a Fayette Mall store.
On Oct. 1,while trying on shoes in Dillard’s at Fayette Mall, a woman left her purse underneath a chair.
Approximately an hour later, she began getting credit card alerts from a Target store in the area.
After checking her purse, she discovered her wallet was missing.
Surveillance cameras showed the suspect as she departed the store and her vehicle, which is a white Dodge pickup.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspects of the Week are Elton and Eltron Bailey, who are identical twins (see photos below). They are wanted on charges of murder, possession of a handgun and persistent felony offenders.
If you have information about either or both of the Bailey’s, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
