Gunman opens fire at Lexington bar

A person shot at a Lexington bar Monday night, police said.
A driver pulled his vehicle into a parking lot and began shooting at The Chill Spot on Lima Drive off of Georgetown Street at 9:40 p.m., according to police. The bar is just inside of New Circle Road.
Several patrons were inside, but no one was hurt, police said. One vehicle was also struck.
Witnesses were unable to give police a description of the shooter or car, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Monday’s shooting follows one that occurred less than a mile away on Sunday, when a man was shot while in his car off of Lindberg Drive and Georgetown Street.
Comments