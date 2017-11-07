Officers shot 2 suspects in one county. Now, state police reveal new details.

Police have released more information about shootings involving officers in Knott County.
The latest shooting occurred after a trooper tried to stop a truck being driven recklessly Monday on Ky. 15 in the Isom community of Letcher County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The driver, who has not been publicly identified, did not stop and led the trooper on a chase into Knott County. Officers from state police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Knott County sheriff’s department and Pippa Passes Police Department joined the pursuit, which ended when the driver turned onto an old mining haul road in the Raven community and stopped.
State police said the driver’s “initial actions prompted them to fire their issued duty weapons.”
The man who was shot was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
It was the second officer-involved shooting in Knott County in a week.
On Nov. 1, Kentucky State Police trooper Leo Slone and his brother, Knott County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Slone, went to a mobile home on Hemp Patch Road in Pippa Passes to serve an arrest warrant.
While they were there, they found Christopher Jacobs, 28, who they also knew had warrants pending for his arrest, hiding under the mobile home, state police said in a news release.
Police said Jacobs initially refused to come out from under the mobile home but then suddenly ran and got into a car in the driveway, with the officers in pursuit.
State police said “a physical altercation ensued, but officers were unable to remove Christopher Jacobs from the vehicle. Both officers deployed their agency issued Tasers, but again were unsuccessful in detaining Jacobs. Deputy Slone made another attempt to physically remove Christopher Jacobs from the vehicle, when the car accelerated forward, while Deputy Slone was still inside. The car struck a cruiser and stopped, allowing Deputy Slone to get away from the vehicle. The car then reversed and accelerated toward Trooper Slone, who fired his issued duty weapon, striking Christopher Jacobs.”
Jacobs died at the scene. Neither of the Slones was injured.
Trooper Leo Slone is a two-year veteran of the state police. Robbie Slone has been with the sheriff’s department for 14 years. Both have been placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments