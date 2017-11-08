More Videos

Crime

Bizarre vandalism caught on camera; police seek help identifying suspect

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 11:22 AM

Strange vandalism of a Lexington home was caught on video, and Lexington police want help identifying the woman in the footage.

An Estrella Drive homeowner reported her landscape was damaged. Surveillance video showed a woman damaging a shrub and moving the welcome mat from the porch in the early hours of Sept. 23.

The victim said neighbors noticed other unusual activity, including light bulbs removed from garage and porch lights.

Investigators believe the woman may be connected to a burglary at a home under construction across the street. A worker reported that a stove was missing and two bushes had been dug out of the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police by calling 859-258-3600

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

