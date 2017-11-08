Former UK board chairman wants quicker trial on rape, sodomy charges

A judge has set a trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who is charged with rape and sodomy.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a Jan. 16 date despite protests from Miles' attorneys, who asked for a December trial.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert said at a Monday hearing in Daviess Circuit Court that the charges are damaging Miles' health and the 77-year-old wants to clear his name as soon as possible. Miles is from Owensboro.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation involving a witness in the case is pending, but should conclude within three weeks.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness. A prosecutor said in 2016 that the alleged victim received death threats and other harassment after the charges were filed against Miles.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.

A special judge was appointed to handle Miles’ case because Davies Circuit Court judges said they were disqualified because of previous associations with the defendant.

In July, Easton ruled Miles, then 77, was competent to stand trial.