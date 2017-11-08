Billy Joe Miles, left, sat with with attorneys Rob Eggert and Scott Cox in the Daviess County Courthouse on Nov. 17, 2016.
Billy Joe Miles, left, sat with with attorneys Rob Eggert and Scott Cox in the Daviess County Courthouse on Nov. 17, 2016. Kate Howard Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting
Billy Joe Miles, left, sat with with attorneys Rob Eggert and Scott Cox in the Daviess County Courthouse on Nov. 17, 2016. Kate Howard Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Crime

Former UK board chairman wants quicker trial on rape, sodomy charges

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 12:20 PM

A judge has set a trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who is charged with rape and sodomy.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a Jan. 16 date despite protests from Miles' attorneys, who asked for a December trial.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert said at a Monday hearing in Daviess Circuit Court that the charges are damaging Miles' health and the 77-year-old wants to clear his name as soon as possible. Miles is from Owensboro.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation involving a witness in the case is pending, but should conclude within three weeks.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness. A prosecutor said in 2016 that the alleged victim received death threats and other harassment after the charges were filed against Miles.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.

A special judge was appointed to handle Miles’ case because Davies Circuit Court judges said they were disqualified because of previous associations with the defendant.

In July, Easton ruled Miles, then 77, was competent to stand trial.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

    Lexington police have released surveillance video that captured a woman moving a welcome mat and damaging a shrub at a house on Estrella Drive where other abnormal activity has occurred. At a home under construction across the street, a stove was missing and two bushes were dug out of the ground.

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police
Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"

View More Video