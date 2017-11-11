Former county attorney served time for vote-buying. Now he’s indicted on drug charges.

A former county attorney for Bath County has been indicted on drug charges.
Donald “Champ” Maze was indicted by a Bath County grand jury on a count of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, heroin; five counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, unspecified, under 10 dosage units; and a count of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance over 10 dosage units.
He also was indicted Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in connection with a separate incident on Sept. 18, the Owingsville police announced.
Police said Maze turned himself in to the Bath County sheriff’s office Friday night and posted $10,000 cash bond to secure his release.
Maze pleaded guilty in 2007 to federal charges of perjury and vote-buying in the 2006 election. He had previously served three terms as county attorney before losing in 2002.
He served time in federal prison and was disbarred by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2013.
