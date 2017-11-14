Three city shootings in 9 hours wound four people

Two men, a woman and a teenage boy were wounded Monday night or early Tuesday morning in Lexington after three separate shootings.
The first happened on Bainbridge Court, in the Man o’War area, where a teenage boy was shot twice in the leg at 6 p.m. Monday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The boy was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to recover. But he was uncooperative and did not provide a suspect description, WKYT reported.
Around midnight, a woman was shot in the upper body following a dispute with another woman at the victim’s home on Cheryl Lane, WKYT reported.
The victim was taken to UK Hospital and was expected to survive, according to WKYT.
Charges are pending for the woman accused in the shooting, who was found in a home nearby, WKYT said.
About 3 a.m., several cars were damaged after neighbors said they heard 10 to 20 shots fired in the North Upper Street area, according to WKYT.
Soon after the 911 calls, two men showed up at UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WKYT reported.
