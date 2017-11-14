Crime

Two juveniles suspected in armed robbery at Shell station

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 10:31 PM

A Lexington Shell gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday and two 17-year-olds are expected to be charged, according to Lexington police.

A boy allegedly entered the store Tuesday night and held a clerk at gunpoint before taking two cash register drawers, Lt. Jackie Newman said. Another boy never entered the store, but was acting as a lookout, Newman said.

While searching the area, an officer located two 17-year-olds who matched the description of the suspects and found “evidence on them indicating they had committed the robbery,” Newman said. Charges are expected against the two, but none have been filed yet.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

