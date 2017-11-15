Despite fraud, theft convictions, she was hired as a bookkeeper. Now, a Lexington company is $100,000 poorer

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Georgetown woman on multiple counts of forgery and theft after she allegedly took more than $100,000 from a company where she was a bookkeeper.
Sandra Selma Law, 63, wrote payroll checks to herself over a two-year period, according to a 59-count indictment returned this week.
The total loss to BJM & Associates, a temporary staffing firm in Lexington, was $104,179, according to a complaint filed in Fayette District Court in September.
Seventy-five checks were made payable to “Sandra S. Law” between Sept. 11, 2015, and Aug. 11, 2017.
Another two checks were made payable to Law’s husband, “Peter Law,” the complaint said.
Law accessed a computer and its software to create the checks to which she was not entitled, according to court records. Law then “altered the documentation in order to conceal her scheme,” the records said.
After she was fired, Law removed a company hard drive valued at less than $500, court documents said.
In addition, the citation said Law completed a wire transfer of $1,564.70 from her employer’s bank account to an outside business.”
Law was indicted on 54 counts of second-degree forgery and one count each of unlawful access to a computer, theft by deception of $10,000 or more, credit card fraud, theft by unlawful taking of less than $500, and being a persistent felony offender.
The last charge was brought because Law had a 2005 conviction in Fayette County on charges of forgery and credit card fraud, the indictment said.
She also had forgery and theft convictions in Allegheny County, Pa., and a felony theft conviction in Hamilton County, Ohio, the indictment said.
Law, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 1 in Fayette Circuit Court.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
