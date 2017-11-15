Denzel Hill, 24, from bottom left clockwise; Mikaela Buford, 18; Ronnie Ellis, 18; and Darian Skinner, 22, have been charged with complicity to murder in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls.
Denzel Hill, 24, from bottom left clockwise; Mikaela Buford, 18; Ronnie Ellis, 18; and Darian Skinner, 22, have been charged with complicity to murder in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls.
Denzel Hill, 24, from bottom left clockwise; Mikaela Buford, 18; Ronnie Ellis, 18; and Darian Skinner, 22, have been charged with complicity to murder in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls.

Crime

3 fired at a house while another shot back, police say. 2 girls were caught in crossfire

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2017 3:41 PM

WINCHESTER

Two witnesses identified three of four men involved in a Nov. 7 gunfight in which two 16-year-old girls were killed in the crossfire, a police detective testified Wednesday.

Denzel Hill, Darian Skinner and Ronnie Ellis are accused of exchanging fire with Matthew Carmen. Sgt. Detective Tom Beall said he believes he knows the cause of the gunfight, but he did not disclose that in his testimony.

Kayla Sue Holland was dead at the East Washington scene when police and emergency crews arrived, Beall said. Adrianna Castro was taken to Clark Regional Medical Center, where she died, Beall said.

Holland was shot in the back of the head, while Castro was wounded in the torso, Beall said.

The testimony came in separate hearings for Hill, 22, and Skinner, 24, who were each charged with two counts of complicity to murder. Clark District Judge Earl-Ray Neal found probable cause to send their cases to a grand jury, which is expected to review the charges before the end of the year.

The attorney for Mikaela Buford, 18, waived her hearing, but her case will also be forwarded to the grand jury. Ellis’ hearing was continued until Nov. 29. Buford, who drove the three men to the East Washington Street shooting, and Ellis each face two complicity to murder charges.

Beall said a fifth unidentified person who was in the car will not be charged in connection with the shootings.

winchesteraptbuildingshooting
Two teenage girls were found shot outside this house on Washington Street in Winchester. One was found near the mailbox at left and another was found by the steps at the side of the house, next to the truck by the house.
Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

When the car arrived at the two-story house divided into apartments, Ellis, Hill and Skinner got out, walked toward the house and began firing toward it, Beall said.

Carmen was firing toward the men from an upper story “deck,” Beall said.

Public defender Brian Hewlett, the attorney for Skinner, asked: “No one person can say ‘I saw this person shoot and saw this person go down’?”

“That’s correct, sir,” Beall answered.

Gun casings for two weapons, a .40-caliber and a 9 mm, were recovered from the scene, Beall said. He said one gun, which he believes belonged to Carmen, was recovered.

Police found Hill and Skinner at a house on Madison Avenue in Winchester at about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 8, the day after the shootings, Beall said.

Hill bolted out the back door and tried to climb over a fence but police were able catch him, Beall said. Hill dropped a cell phone that was recovered by police, Beall said.

Skinner was lying on the couch and did not attempt to run. Skinner told police he had not left the house all night and that he was house-sitting and taking care of a friend’s dog, Beall said.

Hearings for Carmen, 23, and Julia Richardson, 25, are scheduled for next week in Clark District Court. He is charged with two counts of complicity to murder and she is charged with tampering with evidence.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

    Lexington police have released surveillance video that captured a woman moving a welcome mat and damaging a shrub at a house on Estrella Drive where other abnormal activity has occurred. At a home under construction across the street, a stove was missing and two bushes were dug out of the ground.

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police
Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"

View More Video