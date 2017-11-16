A woman stopped to help after he wrecked. Police say this is how he repaid her.

A man hijacked the car of a woman who stopped along the highway to try to help after he was involved in a wreck, police said.
The woman, a teacher at Powell County High School, was driving to work from her home in Richmond when she spotted a wreck on Winchester Road in Irvine at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. She stopped to see if she could help, a deputy from the Powell County sheriff’s office told WKYT.
The deputy said Fred Reed Jr., 27, of Clay City, who had been a passenger in one of the cars in the wreck, jumped in the woman’s car and made her drive him to a home in Powell County.
After the woman escaped, police searched for Reed and found him hiding in a home at 804 Jones Road in Powell County, the television station reported.
WYMT-TV reported that the woman was able to identify Reed through Facebook.
Reed was in the Powell County Detention Center Wednesday night on charges of second-degree criminal abuse, second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree criminal mischief, violation of an emergency protective order or domestic violence order and being a persistent felony offender, according to the jail website.
WKYT reported that the charges related to child abuse and violating the protective order were from a previous case.
