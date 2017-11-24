Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lexington shooting

A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Georgetown Street in Lexington on Friday night, according to police.
Police believe two people may have been shooting at each other when the victim was injured, and it’s possible the victim fired shots, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. Due to his injuries, investigators had not been able to talk to the victim Friday night to learn more about what happened.
The man’s vehicle had bullet damage and was found in the 600 block of Georgetown Street, Newman said. Several people in the area heard the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 p.m., but few saw it, she said.
Anyone with information related to this shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
