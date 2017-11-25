Man who pleaded guilty to dealing drugs ordered to pay for overdose victim’s funeral

A man who pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl was sentenced this week to more than 16 years in prison and has been ordered to pay more than $9,000 in restitution to cover the costs of an overdose victim’s funeral.
Michael Chandler, 29, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty in May, about a year after investigators found 644 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocain and a handgun in his house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Chandler was accused of selling fentanyl to a 17-year-old in Campbell County, Ky., according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The teen died of an overdose in April 2016.
A video obtained from the U.S. Attorney’s Office by the Cincinnati Enquirer shows Chandler passing out small packages of an unidentified drug through the window of his vehicle. He says the transactions are “like McDonald’s” in the beginning of the video.
Never miss a local story.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments