Man says he shot a woman because she stabbed him with syringe

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 26, 2017 04:05 PM

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after he told police he shot a woman who tried to stab him with a syringe.

The shooting happened Saturday morning about 1 a.m. at the Quality Inn at 750 Newtown Ct., according to an arrest citation. Ira Thomas Lane Jr., 25, told police he shot a woman once with a 9 millimeter handgun after she tried to stab him with a syringe. After the shooting, he ran away from the scene and discarded the gun, according to the citation.

The woman said she was “familiar” with Lane, according to the arrest citation. She was transported to a hospital and may have needed surgery.

Lane was arrested and booked into the Lexington jail hours after the shooting. He is scheduled to be arraigned 1 p.m. Monday in Fayette County.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

