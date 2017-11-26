Man says he shot a woman because she stabbed him with syringe

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after he told police he shot a woman who tried to stab him with a syringe.
The shooting happened Saturday morning about 1 a.m. at the Quality Inn at 750 Newtown Ct., according to an arrest citation. Ira Thomas Lane Jr., 25, told police he shot a woman once with a 9 millimeter handgun after she tried to stab him with a syringe. After the shooting, he ran away from the scene and discarded the gun, according to the citation.
The woman said she was “familiar” with Lane, according to the arrest citation. She was transported to a hospital and may have needed surgery.
Lane was arrested and booked into the Lexington jail hours after the shooting. He is scheduled to be arraigned 1 p.m. Monday in Fayette County.
Never miss a local story.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments