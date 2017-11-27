She left her purse in her car at basketball game. He stole it and went shopping.

Police are asking for your help to find a thief. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week involves a thief who stole credit cards out of a car.
On Sept. 25, while the victim was attending a basketball game at Lexington Catholic High School, a person entered her vehicle and stole several credit cards from her purse.
Notifications from multiple fraudulent purchase were received by her parents.
Surveillance cameras showed the suspect as making making the fraudulent purchase with the stolen credit cards.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Robert McKissic (see photo below). He is wanted on the charge of murder.
If you have information about McKissic, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
